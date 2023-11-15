It is essential to promote programmes that encourage use of digital technologies among the elderly (presidential adviser)

It is essential to promote support programmes and initiatives that encourage the use of digital technologies among the elderly, to give them autonomy and facilitate their access to healthcare services, the presidential adviser on public health issues, Diana Loreta Paun, said Wednesday at the first edition of the Active Aging National Congress 2023, organized by the National Institute for Active Aging, which takes place November 15-16, at the Palace of Parliament.

"Increasing life expectancy brings with it challenges, and about 20 percent of a person's life can be affected by unhealthy periods. It is essential to promote support programmes and initiatives that encourage the use of digital technologies among the elderly to empower them and facilitate their access to healthcare services. At the same time, health education is an important direction to follow in the face of an unprecedented pace of misinformation," said Diana Paun in a video message at the first edition of the Active Aging National Congress 2023.

"I hope that this congress will be just the beginning of a long series of projects aimed at building a better future for Romania's elderly and for our society as a whole," she went on to say.

