JANUARY 24 IN HISTORY

Romanian Principalities Union Day

1458 - Matthias Corvinus (1458 - 1490), the second son of John Hunyadi, is elected King of Hungary with the backing of the low- and middle-rank nobility and of the mercenaries led by Michael Szilagyi.

1849 - Birth of Gheorghe Cartan, known in history under the sobriquet Badea Cartan (d. Aug 7, 1911)

1859 - Union of Romanian Principalities. Prince of Moldavia Alexandru Ioan Cuza is designated by the Elective Assembly of Wallachia to rule this principality too.

1862 - Romania's first single Parliament opens in Bucharest. Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859 - 1866) solemnly proclaims in front of the Assemblies of Moldavia and Wallachia the definitive union of the Principalities, and Bucharest is designated capital of the country.

1864 - Law on the establishment of the Court of Accounts is issued

1881 - Birth of prose writer Mihail Gaspar (d. 27 Nov. 1929)

1882 - 'Romanian Irredenta' association is set up in Bucharest; changes name to 'Carpathians' in 1883. The association campaigned for assistance to Transylvanian Romanians.

1889 - Birth of Victor Eftimiu, playwright, poet, novelist, memoirist and publicist, member of the Romanian Academy (d. Nov 27, 1972)

1891 - Official inauguration of activity of the League for the Cultural Unity of all Romanians, founded on December 17, 1890 in Bucharest

1893 - "Moftul roman" humorous magazine appears in Bucharest, under the baton of I. L. Caragiale and Anton Bacalbasa

1905 - Birth of actor Grigore Vasiliu Birlic (d. Feb 14, 1970)

1909 - Death of economist and Liberal politician Petre S. Aurelian, member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. Dec 12, 1833)

1909 - Death of Orthodox Metropolitan bishop Iosif Gheorghian, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. Aug 29, 1829)

1918 - The Moldovan Country Council, convened in Chisinau in a solemn sitting, unanimously votes for the independence of the Moldavian Democratic Republic. The Steering Council dissolves and a Council of Ministers headed by Daniel Ciugureanu takes over the executive power. "(...) In agreement with the people's will, we proclaim ourselves the free, autonomous and independent Moldavian Democratic Republic, entitled to decide all by itself on its future fate," reads the proclamation of the Country Council .

1921 - Birth of Sorana Coroama-Stanca, artistic director, playwright, screenwriter and professor (d. Jan 7, 2007)

1922 - Birth of costume painter, graphic artist, animation filmmaker Ioana Sturdza (d. July 29, 2000)

1932 - Birth of actor Silviu Stanculescu (d. 23 Oct. 1998)

1945 - Birth of literary critic, prose writer Silviu Angelescu

1950 - Birth of singer Stela Enache

1986 - Inauguration of the first line of Bucharest Underground Mainline 2: IMGB - Unirii Square

1990 - 'Desteapta-te, romane!' (Awaken, Romanian!), Andrei Muresanu's poem on Anton Pann's music, becomes the national anthem of Romania under a Decree-law of the National Salvation Front Council

1995 - Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzáles Márquez pays official visit to Romania

1995 - Romanian mountain climbers Constantin Lacatusu and Sorin Daciu climb the 5,199 m Batian Peak in Kenya

2005 - Prime Minister Calin Popescu-Tariceanu pays his first official visit to Brussels, where he has meetings with the President of the European Commission José Manuel Barroso, with the leader of the EPP Group with the European Parliament Hans-Gert Poettering, and with the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee with the EP Elmar Brok

2006 - President Traian Basescu pays a visit to Strasbourg, at the invitation of the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rene van der Linden, on the occasion of the PACE ordinary session

2006 - Death of historian Gheorghe Platon, member of the Romanian Academy (b. Feb 26, 1926)

2010 - Death of director Horea Popescu (b. Dec 17, 1925)

2013 - Death of humorist and scriptwriter Dan Mihaescu (b. June 5, 1933)

2015 - A tremor of 4.6 degrees on the Richter scale occurs in the seismic Vrancea region at 100 km in depth

2017 - President Klaus Iohannis pays an official visit to Strasbourg where he delivers a speech within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, at the invitation of this forum's head Pedro Agramunt.AGERPRES