JANUARY 3 IN HISTORY

1472 - Stefan cel Mare/Stephen the Great, Ruler of Moldova (1457-1504) grants a trade privilege to Brasov merchants under which these receive full commercial freedom throughout the country

1853 - The publication Telegraful roman/Romanian Telegraph appears in Sibiu and later will be taken over by the Orthodox Bishopric of Alba Iulia and Sibiu

1900 - Birth of Traian Negrescu, engineer, member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 24, 1960)1912 - Birth of Emil Condurachi, archaeologist and historian, member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 16, 1987)1922 - Contimporanul avangarde magazine headed by Ion Vinea, is issued in Bucharest, firstly weekly, then monthly1928 - Birth of actor Mihai Paladescu (d. July 18, 1986)1953 - Birth of pop music singer Gabriel Dorobantu1961 - Death of doctor Nicolae Hortolomei, member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 27, 1885)1990 - Decree-Law on establishing and official registration of political parties2013 - Death of Sergiu Nicolaescu, director, screenwriter, actor and film producer, with a political career after 1989 (b. April 13, 1930)2019 - Death of academician Teodor Dima, director of the "Gh. Zane" Economic and Social Research Institute of the Romanian Academy, Iasi branch, Agerpres informs.