JANUARY 4 IN HISTORY

1841 - Birth of chemist and mineralogist Petru Poni, member and president of the Romanian Academy (1898-1901, 1916-1920). (d. April 2, 1925)

1847 - First edition of the "Enlightenment Paper", the first newspaper published entirely in Latin characters is issued in Blaj, by initiative of and under the leadership of Timotei Cipariu. During the 1848 Revolution it will be known as the "National Organ".

1877 - Birth of philologist, literary historian, memorialist and Romanian Academy member Sextil Puscariu. (d. May 5, 1948)

1896 - Birth of chemist Eugen Angelescu, Romanian Academy member. (d. February 19, 1968)

1899 - Birth of linguist and folklorist Emil Petrovici, Romanian Academy member. (d. October 7, 1968)

1917 - German army initiates an attack targeting the Braila and North Dobrogea region. Dobrogea is evacuated by the Romanian troops. The battle of Putna takes place.

1926 - "The January 4 Act", by means of which the Romanian Parliament voted to remove Prince Carol from succession and acknowledged Prince Mihai as heir to the throne, is issued.

1931 - Birth of poet, novelist and translator Eleonora Almosnino, who publishes under the pen-name Nora Iuga.

1946 - Birth of singer and composer Mihai Constantinescu. (d. October 29, 2019)

1953 - Birth of art critic and historian, publicist and writer Pavel Susara.

1954 - Death of symbolist poet and publicist Elena Farago. (b. March 29, 1878)

1998 - Death of composer Vasile Veselovski. (b. December 18, 1925)

1999 - Miners registered with the Mining Unions' Confederation in Romania and of the League of Valea Jiului Mining Unions start a general strike in protest at the government's intentions to close some mines in the area; they are joined by 1,500 miners from Banat-Anina mining branch.

2017 - The investiture of the Government headed by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu; Cabinet members were sworn-in at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.AGERPRES