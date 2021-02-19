 
     
Judo: Alexandru Raicu wins 73kg category during Tel Aviv Grand Slam

afiș judo

Romanian athlete Alexandru Raicu wins the competitions for the 73 kg category, during the Grand Slam Judo Tournament in Tel Aviv, on Friday, after defeating Italian Giovanni Esposito.

Raicu won the first tour against Austrian Lukas Reiter, in the eighths won against Moldovan Victor Sterpu, in the quarters won against Israeli Tohar Butbul, and in the semi-finals he defeated Georgian Nugzari Tatalashvili.

Romania is participating with nine judoka in the Tel Aviv contest, and on Saturday our country's last representative, Vladut Simionescu (+100 kg category) will go on contest.

The Tel Aviv Grand Slam reunites 422 judoka, 248 for the male category and 174 female category, from 60 countries and 5 continents.

