June 9 decides what next decade will look like says UDMR leader

Chairman of the Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday evening in Odorheiu Secuiesc, at an event to launch the electoral campaign, that the party he represents has assumed responsibility for every Hungarian, pointing out that the elections on June 9 will decide what the next decade will look like.

"In June there will be two elections, local and European Parliament elections. But the stakes of the June elections are much higher than one or the other and much higher than the two put together. June 9 defines the December elections, June 9 decides what the next decade will look like. We are here, dear friends, because we have taken responsibility for our community. We have taken responsibility for the Hungarians in Transylvania, for the Hungarian community in Transylvania, we have taken responsibility for every Hungarian, no matter where they live in Romania," Kelemen said, according to the official translation.

The leader of the Union stressed that UDMR's permanent stance is to build a community, and the success of the Union is linked to the Hungarian community, without which "there is no success and no results".

The UDMR leader also referred to the fact that more local autonomy is needed, so that the decision is closer to the people.

Kelemen Hunor told the local election candidates in the hall to talk to the people about the stakes of the European Parliament elections, about the EU funds that have developed the localities, but also that the European Parliament elections bring the voice of Hungarians to Brussels.

He added that since the UDMR has members in the European Parliament, there have been discussion about the Hungarians in Transylvania, and the issue of ethnic minorities has been put on the table of the European Commission, referring also to the Minority SafePack initiative.

At the end of his speech, the UDMR leader reiterated the idea that the success of the European Parliament and local elections defines what will happen in the parliamentary elections.

