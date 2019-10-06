JusMin Ana Birchall attends Justice and Home Affairs' Council in Luxembourg Monday through Tuesday

The Romanian Minister of Justice Ana Birchall will attend Monday through Tuesday the Justice and Home Affairs' Council due in Luxembourg, a release by the relevant ministry (MJ) sent to stiripesurse.ro on Sunday, reads.

It is the first formal working reunion of the select ministers of the European Union's Member States, under the Presidency of Finland to the EU Council.The council will tackle topics of maximum interest for the strengthening of the EU justice, liberty and security space, the MJ release says. So, the ministers will tackle the EU measures against corruption, the enhancement of the cross-border crime combating through Eurojust, aspects linked to the electronic evidence, the setting up of the European Prosecutor's Office, the EU adhesion to the ECHR, the combating of the hate speeches in the online environment, the personal data protection, as well as the relation between democracy, the rule of law and the fundamental rights."Some of these topics were being in their turn priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council. Through these measures, the Justice ministers of the EU Member States do commit to consolidate the mutual trustworthiness among the judicial authorities of the Member States," the MJ release adds.