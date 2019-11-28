JusMin Predoiu voices dissatisfaction over justice crime prosecution body's activity

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Thursday that he was not satisfied with the activity of the Justice Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ).

"I am not satisfied with the activity of this body and that is why we will approach it next year as a priority," Predoiu said at the Justice Ministry.He added that he did not want to "interact" with the SIIJ in order not to leave the impression of pressure."I have not interacted with the SIIJ for the moment because I do not want for a second to leave the impression of pressure. I have expressed my opinion arising from the programme that Parliament has approved, including at the hearing; I want to remind you that I got the vote in committee during my hearings and there I expressed my point of view, but I do not want to interact, not even by asking for a current SIIJ statistics, because I do not want to create the impression of pressure," said Predoiu.