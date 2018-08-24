JusMin Toader starts legal procedure to assess managerial activity of PG Lazar

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced that he is initiating the procedure to assess the managerial activity of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, in the context of the protocols concluded with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).

He says that the assessment results, which are to be accompanied by possible proposals, will be made public within no more than 30 days."I am starting the legal procedure for the assessment of the managerial activity carried out by the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice! [PICCJ] (...) A few weeks ago, I stated that there comes a time when everyone must be assessed. A few months ago, I appreciated the availability of the Prosecutor General of the PICCJ for the declassification of the Protocol of 2009. These days we find out that it was actually 'declassified' a protocol which has been 'repealed' since 2016. This, because, according to the article 27 of the Protocol of December 2016, "On the date of the entry into force of the current Protocol, it was repealed the Collaboration Protocol between the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice and the Romanian Intelligence Service for carrying out tasks in the area of national security no. ... of 04.02.2009.' The use of the phrase 'it is repealed' also shows that the signatories of the respective protocols have understood to give them normative valences. The results of the assessment, accompanied by possible proposals, will be made public within no more than 30 days," Toader wrote on Saturday on his Facebook page.