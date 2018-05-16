JusMin Toader unveils ruling by Denmark's Supreme Court on Romania's detention facilities

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader has announced in a Facebook post a ruling by the Supreme Court of Denmark that Romania can be removed from the list of countries with human rights issues in connection with inmate space.

"The Supreme Court of Denmark ruled that Romania could be removed from the list of countries with human rights issues in connection with detention facilities. The decision definitively unblocks the transfers of Romanian detainees and the extradition of Romanian citizens on whose name a European extradition warrant has been issued," is Toader's announcement, according to which the Danish court's ruling is dated May 4.Reuters news agency on January 24 quoted Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen as telling a European rights body chaired by Denmark back then that national courts should be able to expel foreign criminals more easily.Denmark's Supreme Court last year ruled that four Romanians accused in their home country of human trafficking could not be expelled because the conditions in Romania's prisons would violate their human rights.