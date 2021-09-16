 
     
Kayak-Canoeing: Two Romanian teams, qualified in World semi-finals in Copenhagen

Europa FM
Kaiac-canoe

The two Romanian teams that evolved on Thursday, during the first day of the Kayak-Canoe World Championships for seniors in Copenhagen (Denmark) qualified in the semifinals.

For the 1,000 meter double male kayak event, c and Constantin Mironescu placed 7th (last place) in their series, with the time of 3 min 59 sec 06/100, at over 28 seconds away from the winners.

For the 500 meter kayak-4 double male event, Mihai Serban, Constantin Mironescu, Daniel Burciu and George Sandulescu placed 7th in their series, timed at 1 minute 27 seconds 57/100, 4 seconds away 53/100 from the winners of the race, Agerpres.ro informs.

Romania participates with six athletes in the Copenhagen World Championship, the other two being Leonid Carp and Victor Mihalachi, who will start the 500 meter double canoe.

