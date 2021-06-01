Kelemen Hunor's vaccine-encouragement message: We are just one shot away from freely going on holiday

In a vaccine-encouragement message on Facebook today, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor said that for him the COVID vaccine means "the safety of the loved ones", of those who are part of his life.

"I am not an epidemiologist, but I know what the vaccine means to me. The vaccine signifies the safety of my loved ones, of those who are part of my life. The safety of the parents who raised me, and of the children I raise with my wife. The vaccine contains the freedom to travel freely wherever my public duties carry me. The vaccine carries the opportunity to shake hands, to see the faces of those I speak to. For me, the vaccine is the freedom of my children to meet their cousins again," Kelemen Hunor wrote on his Facebook account.

The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania calls on his fellow citizens to get vaccinated in order to return as soon as possible to a normal life.

"We are just one shot away from being able to relaxedly go on holiday, after one year and a half. We are one step away from concerts, from the joys experienced at shows. We have put the hard part behind. Let's not stop and get vaccinated!," Kelemen Hunor wrote, reports agerpres