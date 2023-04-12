 
     
Klaus Iohannis grants High Patronage to Ciprian Porumbescu Anniversary Program, this year in Chisinau

President Klaus Iohannis decided to grant High Patronage to the Ciprian Porumbescu Anniversary Program, an event that will take place between May and October 2023 in Chisinau, in the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday.

According to a press release sent to Agerpres, the High Patronage of the President of Romania for this event represents both the recognition of the intrinsic artistic merits of the program, as well as the appreciation of the role that remembering the works of our great personalities has in preserving and capitalizing on the unity of language, the common culture and traditions between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

