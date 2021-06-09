LabMin Turcan: Pension cannot be cumulated with wage in public sector, employees have obligation to opt

The pension cannot be cumulated with the wage, and the employees in the public sector who are also retired have the obligation to opt, within 30 days of the entry into force of the law, either to continue their activity until the age of 70, with the suspension of the pension, or to have their service contract suspended and they retire, Minister of Labor Raluca Turcan announced on Wednesday, after the Government meeting.

"The government adopted today in the government meeting the draft law that regulates the conditions under which employees can extend, upon request, their active life until the age of 70. I emphasize, it is the choice of the employees approaching retirement and not an obligation for them to continue their activity. This bill is assumed by the governing coalition and it is a first step in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, in order to create a legal framework that will grant people who meet the retirement requirements to remain active even after the age of 65, thus stimulating the capitalization of the experience of elderly workers. In Romania today there are over 100,000 people over 65 who have an employment contract or employment relationship according to statements submitted by employers," stated Raluca Turcan.

Raluca Turcan pointed out that the bill determines the institutions to react to their human resources policy and comes to the aid of all employees who are of retirement age and can prolong their active life upon request. They do not need the consent of the employer and can retire at any time until the age of 70.

The bill adopted on Wednesday in the Government meeting will go to Parliament for debate in a fast-track procedure.