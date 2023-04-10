Largest wool plant in Europe to be built in Fagetelu - Olt County

Romanian investors will build a wool plant in Fagetelu - northern Olt County, on a 182.059 million RON state aid scheme co-funded by the Economy Ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a release on Monday.

The funds will be used for the establishment of a wool processing plant and for the manufacturing of wool-based thermal and acoustic insulation products, but also for the valorization of byproducts such as lanolin, pellet organic fertilizers or compost resulted from wool scouring.

"The evaluated and approved project will translate into the construction of a factory that will process this valuable resource and which is the peak of the wool collection program begun in 2017. We will always support the Romanians who want to invest in this activity by creating mechanisms to collect wool from Romanian sheep breeders; letters of intent have been signed with farmers' associations for 15,000 tonnes of raw wool," Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said.

The plant will have a 12,500 square metre production hall, three raw wool washing lines with a capacity of 1 tonne/hour/line, which will include sub-units such as: centrifugation facilities for the extraction of lanolin, two pellet manufacturing lines, a water recycling and reuse station, two automatic lines for processing and packaging finished products and an energy production capacity through photovoltaic panels installed on the entire roof of the hall. AGERPRES