Length of sewage network expands by almost 2,000 kilometers, in 2017

The simple length of drinkable water distribution network was 82,090.4 kilometers last year, with 3 percent more than 2016, and the total length of the sewage network reached 36,344.5, higher by 5.8 percent vs same 2016, according to the data sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

Also, the simple length of the distribution network of natural gas was 40,255.9 kilometers, being 1.5 percent higher in 2017 against 2016.In comparison with the previous year, during 2017 the length of the sewage network expanded by 1,991.1 kilometers (namely 472.7 kilometers in the urban area and 1518.4 kilometers in the rural area)Concerning the distribution of natural gas, at the end of 2017, the total length of pipelines was 40,255.9 kilometers, of which 22,696.6 kilometers were in municipalities and cities. During the year of 2017, natural gas was distributed in 921 localities, of which 246 were municipalities and cities.In comparison with the previous year, in 2017, the length of natural gas distribution pipelines expanded by 587.1 kilometers.In the area of municipalities and cities, the surface of green areas, such as parks, public gardens, children's playgrounds, courts of bases and sports facilities was at the end of 2017 of 26,639 acres, and inner city surface registered 465,454 acres, with 2,672 acres more than 2016.