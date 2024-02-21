Liberal Ciuca: We are having a joint list with the Social Democrats for the elections to EP

PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday said that the Liberals and the PSD (Social Democratic Party) are running on joint lists in the elections for the European Parliament.
"We decided to have joint lists for the elections to the European Parliament," stated Ciuca, agerpres reports.Asked about the complications generated by a joint PSD-PNL list and the campaign for the local elections, if there is a risk of sanction from the Liberal electorate, he answered: "There is this risk that we take for something that is essential: the stability of the country and the government."
"It is not about one party or another winning, a mayor or a president of the County Council, but about what Romania gains through stability," Ciuca said.
The PSD and PNL leaders met on Wednesday, at the Palace of the Parliament, for a new round of discussions regarding the merger of the elections and a complete calendar of this year's polls.