Liberal head Orban: Ex-Minister Voiculescu's statements, yet another proof PM was right to sack him

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said today in Bistrita that the allegations made by former Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, that the reported COVID death count was kept lower than in reality, show that Prime Minister Florin Citu's decision to dismiss him was the right thing to do, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Today's statements by the former minister show me, once more, that the Prime Minister made the right decision when he proposed [Voiculescu's] dismissal. (...) I don't want to comment on absolutely baseless statements made in anger. They are yet another proof that there were very serious grounds for the Prime Minister to make this decision, to improve things in health care by replacing the minister," Orban said.

Ludovic Orban said that Voiculescu was fired not because he was part of another political party, but because of his poor Health management, and called on the coalition partners to focus on governing.

The PNL leader denied having met with President Klaus Iohannis before the decision to sack Voiculescu was announced, and also pointed out that there is no motivation to remove the Prime Minister and that such a decision can only be taken with the assent of the entire coalition.

Orban also voiced his conviction that the governing coalition can put this impasse behind.