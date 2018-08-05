 
     
Liberals' Orban encourages PNL members, sympathizers to take part in 10 August anti-PSD meeting

National Liberal Party chairman, Ludovic Orban encourages PNL members and sympathizers to take part in the anti Social Democratic Party (PSD) meeting that will take place on 10 August. 


"I have encouraged the presence of any PNL member, especially from the Diaspora, who is currently in Bucharest, and also my colleagues that will wish to take part, PNL sympathizers. Being about an anti-PSD meeting, I encouraged members and PNL sympathizers to take part in this meeting," said Orban, on Monday, in Parliament, after the PNL's Executive Bureau sitting. 

"We will not mobilize, but I can say that there is a desire of many party members to participate in this event. We hope that it will be a grand event, that will really show the will of Romanians, who, most of them, were forced to leave the country because of the PSD governing," Ludovic Orban said. 

PNL chairman said that he is about to make a decision on whether or not he will attend this event.

