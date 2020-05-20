Liberals want local elections in September-October and parliamentary elections in December (sources)

The Liberals consider that the local elections will take place at the end of September, the beginning of October, and the parliamentary elections, on schedule, in December.

According to some sources, the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader, Prime minister Ludovic Orban, told the Liberals gathered in the meeting of the National Political Bureau, held in video-conference system, that he wants the local elections to take place at the end of September, the beginning of October, but that this depends on the way the coronavirus epidemic is evolving.

He also recalled that the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on the ordinance amended in the Chamber of Deputies is being expected so that it was established that the election date for local public administration authorities in 2020 is decided by Parliament, by organic law, at least 75 days before the vote. Currently, the legislation stipulates that the Government sets the date of the elections.

The PNL leader also said that the parliamentary elections could take place in December, also depending on the situation at that time.