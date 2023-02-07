Ligia Deca, Eduard Novak discuss conclusion of protocol regarding development of sports in schools

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, on Tuesday had a meeting with the Minister of Sports, Eduard Novak, during which they discussed the conclusion of an interministerial protocol regarding the involvement of high schools with sports programmes and school sports clubs in the development of school sports, told Agerpres.

According to an information posted on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Education, the discussions also concerned the organization of the school sports Olympiad, in partnership, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sports, during the school holidays, but also the establishment of a direction of action of the school sports clubs, with an emphasis on priority sports.

"School sports deserve to be supported and encouraged - physical activity is an important factor in the harmonious development of children, it contributes to their well-being and creates contexts for interaction, collaboration and mutual trust," says the same source.

The secretary of state in the Ministry of Education, Kallos Zoltan, also participated in the meeting.