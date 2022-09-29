'Loc de Bine' project, great winner of the Civil Society Gala 2022

"Loc de Bine" (Good Place), a project implemented by the Zi de bine Association, is the grand winner of the Civil Society Gala 2022, the beneficiaries of the project being child victims or witnesses in criminal cases being tried in the counties of Constanta, Vrancea, Vâlcea, Arges, Sibiu, Mures and Bacau.

The main goal of the project was to create a safe place, set up to European standards, where a unique quality testimony can be obtained, with as little risk of re-traumatization as possible and which eliminates the need for minors to be re-heard.

The "Loc de Bine" project was finally taken over by the Public Prosecution Service, and the General Prosecutor's Office is going to set up 35 hearing rooms for children, in the offices of five General Directorates of Social Assistance and Child Protection in the Capital, as well as in 30 of Prosecutor's offices in the country.

"Loc de Bine" is the winner of the First Prize and the Prize for Social Impact - offered by Ashoka Romania, strategic partner GSC - in the section Defense of individual/collective rights. "Loc de Bine" also won the First Prize in the Special Prize for Innovation section.

Zi de Bine Association also obtained the Award for Social Impact in the Health section for the 1TeenLine project, the 2nd Prize in the Social Inclusion section for the "Ochii care nu se uita" (Eyes that cannot be forgotten) project and the New Entry Organization Special Award for the "Ferentari Studios" project.

The Association for Social Mobility and Democratic Education from Turda, Cluj was multi-awarded in the section Tineri de Bine - section dedicated to projects conceived and implemented by young people between the ages of 15 and 25.

The awards for Social Impact, developed together with Ashoka Romania, a strategic partner, were also awarded during the Awards Ceremony on September 28.

As many as 146 initiatives, respectively 110 projects, 15 programs and 21 communication campaigns, registered for the 20th edition of the Civil Society Gala. The projects were judged by 55 specialists in project implementation and evaluation, researchers, sociologists, journalists, leaders and opinion leaders of civil society and the non-profit sector, to which are added representatives of the private sector.

More than 500 guests participated in the award ceremony of the Civil Society Gala 2022, including representatives of the Presidential Administration, the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest and the Ilfov County Council, of the ministries, and also representatives of the Romanian embassies.

The Civil Society Gala, which celebrated 20 years dedicated to civil society, is a project of THE INSTITUTE.AGERPRES