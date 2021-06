Local development investment works to be funded by gov't, outstanding payments paid after revision

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that all investment works under the National Local Development Plan (PNDL) will be funded by the government, and compliant bills will be settled, adding that arrears will be paid immediately after the usual mid-year revision of the national budget, agerpres report.

"All investment works under PNDL will be funded by the Romanian government, according to the law. The last payment installments regard the invoices submitted by June 15, which will be paid in stages throughout July 20. The remaining payments will be made immediately after the budget revision. I can assure all the locally elected officials that all the compliant invoices will be settled, and I want once again to urge to do works so that we may have the possibility to settle as much as possible," Citu wrote on Facebook.