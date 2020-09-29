LocalElections2020/Gabriela Firea: There is no octopus; I made positive online campaign

The mayor general, Gabriela Firea, said on Tuesday that she carried out a positive online campaign and that her opponent's statements regarding the existence of an "octopus" were "campaign lies".

"I have never run away from responsibility and I have no reason to be ashamed. I won a lot of votes, especially in a campaign based only on lies about me - that I have an octopus ... I want to see the octopus, when Mr. Dan gets there and looks, he will call the octopus to the meeting. There is no octopus. Those were campaign lies. (...)," said Firea, in a statement made at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters.Gabriela Firea declared that she has nothing to reproach the sector mayors, because "they worked very hard" and congratulated the mayor of Sector 4, Daniel Baluta, for the result obtained. She also said that PSD representatives were "very" affected by the negative online campaign.The mayor general reproached the fact that the press did not present during the four years of mandate the problems that she reported.Asked if she felt targeted by the statement of the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, regarding the existence of "ankylosed characters" in the party, Gabriela Firea rejected such an idea.At the same time, when asked why she did not wait for the exit poll results at the party headquarters, Gabriela Firea stated that during the week, the communication team decided that the mayor general should follow the results at the City Hall or PSD Bucharest headquarters, and the national leadership should make statements on the results at the level of the entire country.