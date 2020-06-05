MAE announces repatriation of 155 Romanian citizens from Spain

A number of 155 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Spain returned to the country on Thursday, as a result of the joint efforts of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry and the Interior Ministry.

"In continuing the efforts to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian citizens abroad who have been affected by the air travel restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs that on Thursday, 4 June, it facilitated the return of a number of 155 Romanian citizens, three Spanish citizens and one citizen of the Republic of Moldova, who were on the territory of the Kingdom of Spain, following the joint demarches of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry and the Interior Ministry," a MAE release informs.According to the quoted source, among the repatriated Romanian citizens there are also persons who weren't able to extend their stay on the territory of the Kingdom of Spain.The repatriation was ensured by a special charter operated by the TAROM company, on the Madrid-Bucharest route.The MAE underscores the importance of carefully checking, before any departure, the pieces of information posted on the MAE website regarding travel advices and alerts, as well as the information of interest published on the websites of the Romanian diplomatic missions and Romania's consular offices abroad.