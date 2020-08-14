MAE: Normalisation of Israel-UAE relations will contribute to Middle East security

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the announcement on the normalisation of relations between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), voicing confidence that the move will contribute to stability and security in the Middle East.

According to a press statement released on Friday, MAE welcomes Thursday's announcement on the normalisation of relations between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the relevant role of the United States in the process.MAE voices confidence that this approach between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, two of Romania's important regional partners, will contribute to stability and security in the Middle East."This may also support efforts to identify a just and lasting solution as part of the Middle East peace process. As Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has reiterated, including in his recent phone conversations with his Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian counterparts, Romania supports a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine coexisting in peace and security, in accordance with international law, as the only viable option that meets the aspirations of both sides."