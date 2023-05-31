MAI leadership agrees with relevant trade unions to increase pay and salaries

The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) decided on Tuesday evening, following a meeting with representatives of trade unions within the ministry structures, to increase the pay and the salaries, informs MAI in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

At the initiative of the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, the discussions were held on two levels, namely the salary component and the one related to the amendment of the law on military pensions.

"As regards the salary component, it was agreed that, as of Thursday, the level of the pay and functional salaries should be applied as provided for by Framework Law 153/2017 on the salaries of personnel paid from public funds for 2022. This means that the pay and functional salaries will be increased to the level provided for by law for 2022, starting with the salary rights for June, which are paid in July 2023," the press release said.

With reference to the allowances/bonuses and other rights that make up the salary income of military personnel and police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the source says that it was agreed that their full payment, according to the Framework Law 153/2017 on the salary of personnel paid from public funds, will be taken into account in this year's first budget adjustment.

"With regard to the law on military pensions, a draft normative act currently being debated in Parliament, the management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed the trade union representatives present at the meeting that it will support all the amendments formulated and assumed by the institutions of the national defence, public order and national security system, amendments with which the MAI trade unions agree," MAI mentions.