MApN signs agreement with USA as to mobile anti-ship missile launcher system endowment program

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) signed, through the General Directorate of Armaments, the Government-to-Government agreement with the United States of America regarding the "mobile anti-ship missile launcher system" endowment program.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the costs of the mobile anti-ship missile launcher system's endowment program, in the configuration included in the law that was approved by the Romanian Parliament, are estimated at 286 million dollars, excluding VAT, with its exact value to be established following the procurement procedure.

By signing this document, the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) contract, specific to the Foreign Military Sales - FMS Program, was awarded to the Government of the United States of America, as per the provisions of Law no. 37/2021 for achieving "Surface Warfare Capabilities".

The implementation of the contract will take place in the period 2021-2024, and the mobile anti-ship missile launcher system will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the mentioned normative act, the SIML producer has the obligation to constitute a production and maintenance capacity at the level of an economic operator in the national defense industry, as defined by Law no. 232/2016 on the national defense industry, as well as for the amendment and completion of some normative acts, with the subsequent amendments and completions. The economic operator will be selected by the SIML producer, with the consent of the Romanian Government.

"By achieving this capability, the Romanian Naval Forces will have a new, modern, tested, operational and interoperable mobile anti-ship missile launcher system within NATO, adapted to current missions, together with training on the combat use of the system and permanent updating of mobile anti-ship missile launcher system databases, constituting an essential need that will have to be met in the shortest possible time," states MApN.