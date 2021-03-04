MARCH 4 IN HISTORY

1834 - Birth of poet and publicist Zaharia Boiu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academic Society. (d. November 6, 1903)

1882 - Birth of politician and diplomat Nicolae Titulescu, an illustrious figure of the inter-war period in Romania. (d. March 17, 1941)

1895 - Birth of pedagogue Stefan Barsanescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 7, 1984)

1907 - Over 2,000 riot peasants penetrate Botosani city

1944 - Birth of poet and prose writer Vasile Igna.

1952 - Birth of prose writer Gabriel Gafita.

1957 - Death of philosopher and psychologist Constantin Radulescu-Motru, member and chairman of the Romanian Academy (1938-1941). (b. February 2, 1868)

1959 - Birth of film critic and producer of TVR 1's 'Profesionistii' (The Professionals) programme Eugenia Voda.

1977 - 7.2M earthquake on Richetr scale kills 1,578 people, leaves serious damage

1977 - Death of physicist Florin Ciorascu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. July 3, 1914)

1977 - Death of physicist Paul C. Petrescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. January 18, 1915)

1977 - Death of poet, prose writer and essayist Anatol Emilian Baconsky. (b. June 16, 1925)

1977 - Death of literary critic, historian and theoretician Savin Bratu. (b. May 15, 1925)

1977 - Death of prose writer and essayist Alexandru Ivasiuc. (b. July 12, 1933)

1977 - Death of literary critic and historian Mihai Gafita. (b. October 21, 1923)

1977 - Death of literary critic and historian Mihail Petroveanu. (b. October 28, 1923)

1977 - Death of poet and prose writer Veronica Porumbacu. (b. October 24, 1921)

1977 - Death of actor Toma Caragiu. (b. August 21, 1925)

1977 - Death of pop singer Doina Badea. (b. January 6, 1940)

1977 - Death of film director Alexandru Bocanet. (b. February 15, 1944)

1977 - Death of actress Eliza Petrachescu. (b. June 15, 1911)

1977 - Death of screenwriter Liviu Popa. (b. October 17, 1921)

1991 - Death of prose writer Ion Lancranjan. (b. August 13, 1928)

1999 - Death of prose writer Vlad Musatescu. (b. May 4, 1922)

2000 - Death of actress Cella Dima. (b. March 13, 1916)

2005 - Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew visits Romania to take part in the 120th anniversary of the autocephaly of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church and the 80th anniversary since designation as patriarchate.

2007 - Death of composer Serban Georgescu. (b. April 5, 1952)

2011 - A C-27J Spartan military ship makes flight for repatriation of personnel with the diplomatic mission of Romania in Tripoli (Libya), in a first air evacuation operation of citizens in danger in a foreign country, by the Romanian Army after WWII

2015 - Death of actor George Motoi. (b. January 22, 1936).AGERPRES