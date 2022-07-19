Maria Boldor, bronze medalist women's individual foil, at 2022 World Fencing Championships in Cairo

Romanian athlete Maria Boldor won the bronze medal in the women's individual foil event on Tuesday, after being defeated by French Ysaora Thibus 15-3, in the semifinals of the 2022 World Fencing Championships.

Boldor (25 years old), world number 117, thus obtained the highest performance of her career, although she was clearly defeated by Thibus (30 years old), world number 8, 2018 world vice-champion in the individual foil event.

The last medal for Romania in a foil event at Senior World Fencing Championships was claimed in 2003 by Roxana Scarlat, in Havana.

On Monday, Romania won the first medal at the World Championships in Cairo, in individual men's sabre event, through Iulian Teodosiu.AGERPRES