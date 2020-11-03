Mask wearing becomes mandatory in open spaces in localities where infection rate exceeds 1.5/1,000

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, on Monday evening, Decision no. 51, whereby it proposes the mandatory wearing of a protective mask in the county localities where the infection rate with the novel coronavirus exceeds 1.5 per thousand inhabitants, according to a Government press release, according to AGERPRES.

"By this Decision (...) it was proposed to change the value of the cumulative incidence rate of cases in the last 14 days from which it is mandatory to wear a mask in all open public spaces, in order to reduce it from 3 to 1.5/1,000 residents. CNSU proposes that wearing a protective mask be mandatory in all county localities where the incidence exceeds 1.5/ residents, and in counties where the incidence rate is lower than 1.5 wearing a mask is mandatory at the level of localities where the incidence exceeds 1.5/1,000 inhabitants," reads the release.