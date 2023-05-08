MAY 8 IN HISTORY

Day of equal opportunities between women and men

Father's Day (second Sunday of May)

National Day of the Traditional Clothing of Romania (the second Sunday of May)

1852 - The comedy Chirita in Provincie/Chirita in the province by Vasile Alecsandri premieres in Iasi

1879 - Birth of Ion Constantin Filitti, historian, jurist and Romanian diplomat, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 21 September 1945)

1887 - Birth of internationally renowned pianist and teacher Florica Musicescu, considered one of the founders of the Romanian school of piano (d. 19 March 1969)

1924 - Birth of Petru Dumitriu, screenwriter, writer and novelist, author of Cronica de Familie/Family Chronicle, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 6 April 2002)

1929 - Birth of Cezar Grigoriu, director, light music singer, theatre and television director, producer of musicals (d. 14 October 1978)

1937 - Birth of Darie Novaceanu, poet, translator and essayist (d. 3 April 2018)

1948 - Birth of poet, essayist, literary critic Vasile Dan, chief editor of Arca magazine (February 1990)

1956 - Birth of former footballer Victor Piturca, European Champions Cup's winner, former coach of Romania's national football team

1970 - Birth of actress, singer Anca Turcasiu

1972 - Romania's Museum of History, the current National Museum of History, is inaugurated

2003 - The U.S. Senate unanimously ratifies in Washington the NATO Accession Protocols of the seven European states invited to become members of the Alliance - Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia

2015 - Athletes Monica Ungureanu and Corina Caprioriu win the gold medals, and Andreea Chitu grabs the silver medal at the Judo Grand Slam in Baku, Azerbaijan

2019 - "Future of Europe. Contemporary developments' perspectives" international Conference in Sibiu, in the 9 May EU Summit context.