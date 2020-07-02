Measure on support for young farmers to be launched on July 15

The measure on support for young farmers through the National Rural Development Program 2014 - 2020 (PNDR 2020) will be launched on July 15, with an allocation of 43 million euros, of which 20 million euro for those applying from the diaspora, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros said in a press conference on Thursday.

"The support for the installation of young farmers, a measure that will be launched on July 15, until October 15, will have 43 million euros, of which 20 million euros, as I said before, to young farmers in the diaspora. Where it is possible, we will grant in concession up to 50 hectares of land," said Adrian Oros.He specified that a measure dedicated to the mountain area will be launched in July, and in August the support measures for the participation in the quality schemes and for the information and promotion activities carried out by the producer groups within the internal market.According to the quoted source, also active since June 30 has been the measure regarding the establishment of producer groups in the fruit sector, which has available funds of 1.985 million euros.