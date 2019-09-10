Melescanu and Gorghiu in runoff voting for Senate President office

The President of the Senate will be elected in the runoff voting between Teodor Melescanu and Alina Gorghiu, because none of the candidates received the majority of the votes of those present.

According to the vote counting report, a number of 132 senators were present.

Senator Teodor Melescanu (endorsed by the Social Democratic Party - PSD) had 67 votes "in favour," Alina Gorghiu (endorsed by the National Liberal Party -PNL) had 49, whereas Ion Popa (endorsed by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats - ALDE) had 13.

There were four abstentions and one spoilt ballot paper.

As a result of the fact that the vote of the majority of the senators present did not meet, at the first poll, no candidate was elected as President of the Senate.

The runoff voting was organised between Melescanu and Gorghiu.