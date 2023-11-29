Men's volleyball: SCM 'U' Craiova qualifies for the 2nd round of CEV Cup

SCM "U" Craiova qualified for the 2nd round of the CEV Men's Volleyball Cup by defeating the Serbian team Radnicki Kragujevac, with a score of 3-1 (25-22, 23 -25, 25-21, 25-20), on Wednesday evening, in Craiova, told Agerpres.

SCM "U" Craiova, defeated 3-2 in the first leg, won and qualified after one hour and 54 minutes.

The best players were Milan Krstic, with 16 points, and Wilfrido Encarnacion Hernandez, with 13 points.

From the guests, Filip Stoilovic stood out, with 21 points, Vuk Ivankovic and Nikola Goic, each with 16 points.

The match, attended by about 700 spectators, was refereed by the Bulgarian Liubomir Sirakov and the Ukrainian Volodimir Paievski.

In the 2nd round , the team coached by Danut Pascu will face the Polish team Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie, the first leg being scheduled away.