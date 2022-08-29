Meta Estate Trust shares to be listed on AeRO market

Meta Estate Trust shares enter trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the share segment of the Multilateral Trading System (SMT) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), under the stock ticker MET.

Meta Estate Trust is a holding company active in the residential sector, established in 2021.

According to a BVB press release, Meta Estate Trust held an initial public offering for the sale of ordinary shares, class A, between July 20 and August 2, after which it drew 14 million lei, told Agerpres.

The subscribed and paid-up capital of the issuer is 87 million lei, divided into 75.7 million ordinary shares representing 87.1% of the total capital and 11.2 million preferential shares, without voting rights, representing 12.9% of the total share capital. The initial public offering and the listing of the shares were carried out with the support of BRK Financial Group.