Mihai Daraban (CCIR): Romania and Indonesia need a large-scale business project

Romania and Indonesia need a large-scale business project that could encourage companies to access the markets of the two countries, says Chairman of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) Mihai Daraban.

On Wednesday, he welcomed the ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Romania for a conversation on boosting bilateral economic co-operation.

"Both Romania and Indonesia definitely need a joint large-scale project, a so-called core project, that will surely strengthen bilateral commercial relations and, obviously, will drive companies to increasingly more often access the markets in the two countries. Such a project can aim for very close co-operation in the area of food security, especially if we take into account the geographical positioning of Romania, with access to the Black Sea and the Danube River. Thus, the Port of Constanta is an efficient alternative for the transit of goods from Indonesia to Europe, being an important gateway to the member states of the European Union and beyond. All goods coming from the Indonesia by sea pass through the Suez Canal, and from there to the Port of Constanta it's only three and a half days of navigation, compared to the 11 days it would take to enter via the Port of Rotterdam, which ultimately means lower costs," Daraban is quoted as saying in a CCIR press statement released on Thursday.

The Indonesian ambassador Meidyatama Suryodiningrat is quoted as saying in his turn that joint investment projects with Romania should be started as soon as possible to increase bilateral trade.

He said that at the moment there are no wheat imports from Romania, and so the invitation to participate in INDAGRA, the most important agricultural trade fair in South-East Europe, is more than welcome and will certainly contribute to the establishment of new business contacts between the two business communities.

He added that Romania is a market of major interest for Indonesian companies, and CCIR's support in identifying the problems and obstacles facing the companies when accessing the markets of the two countries is particularly important.