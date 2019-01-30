MinDelegate Ciamba: 'We talk about sustainable and substantial economic growth of Romania'

Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said on Tuesday that Romania has a sustainable and substantial economic growth.

"As business people, you are the promoters of the entrepreneurial spirit that initiates change through innovative actions, stimulates economic growth and dynamizes the labor market. Your efforts to constantly advance new solutions for maintaining competitiveness have a positive impact on the productivity of the whole economy. As initiators of change, you have the energy and tools to build social capital, to transfer the virtues of entrepreneurship to the entire society, and in this sense there is also a need for an economic context that makes it possible to capitalize on this entrepreneurial spirit," Ciamba told the reception organized by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the Parliament Palace.

According to Ciamba, Romania's Gross Domestic Product since accession has doubled. "We have an accelerated economic growth. The last two years have brought us closer to the convergence we want with the EU average. The most important macroeconomic forecasts for the beginning of 2019 indicate for Romania a budget deficit below the 3pct threshold. Romania has managed to keep the deficit threshold below 3pct, given the sustained growth rate, and in the past years there were many situations in which there were doubts that we could sustain a budget deficit with such an economic growth rate but it was possible. We are talking about an inflation that is kept within the variation range targeted by the National Bank at 5pct, the unemployment rate is 4pct, in marked decline from the previous years. We can talk about a sustainable and substantial economic growth," the minister delegate for European affairs said.

He said that this tendency of the Romanian economy is largely dependent on developments in the European Union.

"We are glad that the big financial rating agencies continue to give the Romanian economy a sovereign rating with investment recommendation, which enhances Romania's profile as a factor of economic and political stability in a region characterized by complex and uncertain developments," added the minister.

Ciamba also presented the files to be discussed within the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the EU, including Brexit.

"The withdrawal of Britain from the EU is a phenomenon that should never have taken place. We are talking about a black swan in the European construction," he said.

The minister also said that a key moment of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council will be the informal summit in Sibiu.

