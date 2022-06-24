Minister of Research: Outstanding debts with European Space Agency to be paid this year - 100 M euros

Romania intends to pay its outstanding debts with the European Space Agency (ESA) by the end of the year, informs the representatives of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization in a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

In this regard, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization announces that it has initiated the draft Government Decision on the full payment of Romania's outstanding financial contribution for the period 2019-2022 to the optional programmes of the European Space Agency (ESA)."Romania must honour its commitments. We have a tradition of participating in large-scale aerospace projects, through our world-class specialists, appreciated and respected worldwide. Romania is a cornerstone of the European space project and is eager and ready to further contribute through all its bright minds in the most important ESA projects," Minister Sebastian Burduja was quoted as saying in the press release.The Ministry states that this project aims to unblock the payment of Romania's outstanding contribution to the ESA space research fund, a value that reached 102,263,517.89 euros, representing 521,543,941 lei."Romania is the only Member State that registers debts with the ESA, arrears accumulated in the period 2017-2019," it is shown in the press release.According to the same source, the approval of this project will regain Romania's right to vote in the ESA Council, the access of over 200 Romanian companies to ESA funding and the country's full participation in all European space projects, including strategic ones, all the more important in the regional context. AGERPRES