Ministry of Education submits for consultation draft order on establishing didactic teaching obligation for principals.

The Ministry of Education has submitted for consultation a draft order regarding the establishment of the didactic obligation to teach by management staff from school inspectorates, educational units, as well as guidance and control staff from school inspectorates, told Agerpres.

According to the order, the heads of the kindergartens with a normal program, which have legal personality and which work with more than 8 groups of children and at least 150 preschoolers, teachers for preschool education, are partially exempted from the didactic teaching norm and perform 2 - 4 hours/week in as part of the didactic obligation to teach in the specialty, in other educational units, according to the specializations listed on the diploma/diplomas.

This provision also benefits the directors of kindergartens with extended/weekly programmes and nurseries with legal personality.

Also, the deputy principals in primary and/or secondary education units are partially relieved of the didactic teaching norm and perform 6 - 8 hours/week of the didactic teaching norm, if the educational units are in one of the following situations:

* they have over 30 study formations;

* have between 20 and 30 classes of study formations and meet one of the following conditions:

* have at least 10 classes including primary education and/or pre-school/pre-school groups;

* have departments with teaching in minority languages in an educational unit with teaching in the Romanian language;

* have departments with teaching in the Romanian language in an educational unit with teaching in a minority language;

* they have between 20 and 30 study groups and have a boarding school and a canteen.

And the deputy directors of the high school/post-high school education units are partially relieved of the didactic teaching norm and perform 6 - 8 hours/week of the didactic teaching norm.

"The directors of the county centers of excellence and the director of the Bucharest City Center of Excellence perform 4-6 hours/week of the didactic teaching norm", the order also provides.