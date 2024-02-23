Subscription modal logo Premium

Ministry of Energy signs financing contract for construction of capacities that can be adapted to hydrogen

Ministerul Energiei

The Ministry of Energy signed on Friday the financing contract within Key Program 2 regarding the construction of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) electrical capacities, which can be adapted to operate on hydrogen, necessary to achieve the transition from coal and to balance network, the ministry announced.

"The General Objective of the Project is the construction of a combined cycle power plant based on natural gas, of approximately 850MW in Isalnita, Dolj county," the press release states.

According to the quoted source, the value of this contract settled from the Modernization Fund is 1.259 billion RON, the equivalent of 253.125 million euros, and the financing will be made from the Modernization Fund, whose beneficiary is CCGT Power Isalnita SA.

