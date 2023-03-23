Ministry of Energy's: Renewable industry becomes segment in which investors want to invest this period

The renewable industry is becoming a segment in which investors want to invest this period, stimulated by the funds made available by the Ministry of Energy, from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and from the Modernization Fund, George Niculescu, state secretary in the Ministry of Energy, said on Thursday.

"We see that once again the renewable industry is becoming a segment in which investors want to invest this period, stimulated of course by the funds made available by the Ministry of Energy, from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and from the Modernization Fund. They are at a level of financing without precedent until now and that is why investors somehow regain their confidence and the appetite for investments is increased," George Niculescu told the "Future Economy - Economic trends in 2023 - challenges and opportunities" conference.

According to the state secretary, state companies are at an accelerated rate of investment. On the side of strategic projects, he mentioned the agreement concluded in Bucharest between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary regarding the electricity transmission cable. This is a project in which Transelectrica will have a very important role to play, told Agerpres.

"The signing of the agreement was not just a gesture to show that we want to do work, but we will actually do work in this field because Romania's potential is very high and this submarine cable can very well accommodate the new production capacities that we want to put them into operation in the Black Sea, because, in addition to the hydrocarbon potential that the Black Sea has, we have to exploit and take advantage of the offshore wind potential that the Black Sea has and we have announced for more while we are doing it, we are working on a draft law to regulate the offshore wind sector in Romania. Yesterday we had another video conference meeting with specialists from the World Bank and soon we will come up with a draft law to regulate this," said George Niculescu.