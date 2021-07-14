MMPS: Unpleasant situations Romanians might face on EU labour market can be prevented

The measures meant to prevent such unpleasant situations that Romanian workers may face on the labour market in the Member States of the European Union (EU) are essential and they are included in the Action Plan for information and protection of citizens who migrate for work, prepared by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MMPS), informs the institution in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the experience of previous years, when many Romanian citizens followed informal channels to work seasonally in EU countries, without getting sure that they will have an employment agreement or that they will be provided with decent living conditions, only to find themselves in such situations of abuse, without knowing who to contact and without knowing their rights and given also the special conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a change in the conditions of entry into the countries the seasonal workers work in or transit, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection launched the campaign "Are you a worker abroad? Inform yourself, work legally and know your rights" and developed an Action Plan for information and protection of the citizens who migrate for work. The aim of the campaign is to prevent illegal forms of work and the exploitation of seasonal workers through work, by increasing the level of information before leaving to work abroad. MMPS believes that the measures to prevent some unpleasant situations that Romanian workers could face on the labour market in the member states are essential," notes the relevant ministry.

According to the same source, the dissemination of basic information to seasonal workers, such as the conditions of entry into the destination country and working conditions, especially those specific to the period of the pandemic that we are crossing, or the institutions that can support workers who face problems on another country's territory has become all the more necessary in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has raised new issues for seasonal workers.The informative materials were published both on the MMPS website, at the address http://mmuncii.ro/j33/index.php/ro/2014-domenii/afaceri-europene-%C8%99i-rela%C8%9Bii-interna%C8%9Bionale/6217-2021-lucrator-sezonier, as well as on the website of the Labour Inspectorate (https://www.inspectiamuncii.ro/documents/66402/200730/INFO_iunie_2021_SITE+156_21052021.pdf/3d0d0732-de14-4710 96d9-e2a0f704eac8).Also, leaflets were prepared with basic information (working conditions, employment agreement, role of employment agencies, contact details of the Romanian consular missions in each state, etc.), which were distributed with the support of the Ministry of Transport in the departure points of the workers, at the headquarters of the MAI (Ministry of Interior) units/subunits (based on the collaboration protocols), respectively at the territorial labour inspectorates and the county employment agencies.At the same time, a video spot was made, broadcast for free, so far only by TVR (National Television Channel)."The MMPS campaign aims to inform seasonal workers who go abroad to work annually, in order to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities that many of them have faced in the past, especially due to illegal work and lack of information on the law. For the good development of the campaign, the MMPS has concluded collaboration protocols with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Interior," according to the same source.The MMPS states that on June 15, 2021, the European Labor Authority launched the #Rights4AllSeasons campaign, which aims to inform seasonal workers about their rights, support employers and ensure fair working conditions throughout the European Union.