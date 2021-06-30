Modifications to policemen status approved at gov't meeting; officers recruited after Academy Master's programme

The Government approved, on Wednesday, the emergency ordinance on the modification and completion of Law no. 360/2002 on the status of policemen, with the subsequent modifications and completions, informs the Ministry of Interior (MAI).

At present, the structures subordinated to the Ministry of Interior face a considerable shortage of staff, which has determined the need to identify a series of measures, to be applied in stages, to reduce it, according to the concept established by the management of the institution, reads a press release sent by the Ministry to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Thus, according to the same source, one of the measures, introduced by the emergency ordinance, aims to implement a new source of police officers, along with existing ones (graduates of the educational institutions of the Ministry of Interior, transfer or recruiting from external sources).By adopting the new normative act, the possibility was introduced that, starting with the academic year 2021 - 2022, the police officers come from among the graduates of the professional master's degree programmes organised within the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy for this purpose.These programmes will be addressed to candidates who already have a bachelor's degree in university specializations required by the structures of the Ministry of Interior and who will follow a professional master's program, full-time courses, under the same conditions of admission and training for undergraduate students, full-time courses.Currently, at the level of the structures of the Ministry of Interior, the procedure for recruiting candidates for the admission contest organised by the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy for undergraduate study programmes is underway, the last day of registration being July 11, 2021.