Moldova's PM Sandu to be welcomed by President Iohannis Tuesday

Moldova's Prime Minister Maia Sandu will be welcomed by President of Romania Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday morning, according to the Presidential Administration.

At the end of the meeting, the two will hold a joint news conference.

While in Bucharest, Sandu is also scheduled meet Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and members of parliament, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu said on Monday at a joint new press conference with his Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu.

"Prime Minister Maia Sandu is coming to Bucharest tomorrow morning. She will meet the President and the prime minister of Romania. Our interest as a country, Republic of Moldova, is to have a strategic relationship with all the state bodies (...) She will also go to the Parliament of Romania because we are interested in advancing co-operation projects at full speed," said Popescu.