More than 30 migrants found hiding in trucks at the border crossing points with Hungary

More than 30 migrants were discovered, in the last 24 hours, hiding in trucks loaded with goods, at border crossing points with Hungary, in the counties of Arad and Bihor, informs the Arad Border Police on Thursday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

15 migrants were discovered in two trucks driven by Bulgarian citizens at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point.

"According to the documents accompanying the goods, the drivers were transporting metal boxes and refrigerators for companies in Germany and Belgium. Following the thorough control of the means of transport, 15 foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the cargo compartments. The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the sector for investigations where, following the checks, the border police established that they are citizens from Afghanistan, India and Pakistan, asylum seekers in our country," the press release states.

12 migrants from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and Congo were also found hiding in PTF Varsand, in two other trucks, driven by a Bulgarian and a Turk, most of them asylum seekers in our country. The drivers transported sunflower seeds and textiles to England and France.

The border police guards with the Bors 2 PTF also caught seven people from Nepal, Afghanistan and Pakistan while checking a truck loaded with plastic headed for Sweden.AGERPRES