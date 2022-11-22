More than 30 sea mines neutralized in the western Black Sea basin

The Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN), Rear Admiral Mihai Panait, said on Tuesday, during a meeting with foreign military attachés accredited in our country, that from February until now, after the attack on Ukraine by the Russian Federation, more than 30 sea mines were neutralized in the western basin of the Black Sea by the naval forces of Romania, Turkey, Bulgaria and Ukraine, informs a press release sent by SMFN.

"Ever since February this year, after the unprovoked attack on Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the Romanian Naval Forces have scaled back all their planned activities and ensured, 24 hours a day, a constant naval presence in our area of responsibility, at sea and at the mouths of the Danube. So far, more than 30 sea mines have been neutralized in the western basin of the Black Sea, three by the Romanian Naval Forces, four by Turkey, two by Bulgaria and the others by Ukraine. Also, through the Maritime Hydrographic Directorate, the national authority in the field, notices have been issued for seafarers recommending certain navigation routes for commercial ships carrying grain and other goods from Ukrainian ports to the Turkish straits. So far, more than 900 commercial ships have transited our area of responsibility in the Black Sea, from north to south and from south to north, since the beginning of August, on the transit corridor between Ukrainian ports and Istanbul," said Rear Admiral Mihai Panait.

According to the press release, about the modernization projects, the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces emphasized that the budget allocated to the Romanian Naval Forces in recent years allowed the implementation of important repair and modernization programs for several types of maritime vessels in the Fleet and river vessels of the River Flotilla. New equipment acquisition programs were also carried out, including those for the Diving Center, the 307th Marine Infantry Regiment, the Helicopter Group and the Mircea cel Batran Naval Academy.AGERPRES