More than 600,000 employees, supported by furlough measure 16 through 31 March

More than 600,000 employees were supported by the furlough measure between 16 and 31 March 2020, alongside 50,000 other professionals, people working through PFA (authorised individual), family businesses or copyright contracts, on Friday announced the Minister of Labour, Violeta Alexandru.

"From the applications submitted by other professionals, after the elimination of duplicates, after the elimination of applications submitted several times, more than 50,000 professionals, persons working through PFA, through family enterprises, through copyright contracts, have at this time been beneficiaries, in the sense that they have received or are receiving today the funds allocated by the furlough support measure," minister Alexandru told a news conference.The Labour minister added that she was happy for every person who have succeeded, after waiting for several weeks, in receiving this support concretely so that they can overcome "a little more easily the period of crisis we are going through"