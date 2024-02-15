Natalia Osipova, first appearance in Romania, in Once Upon a Winter's Dream Ballet

The prima ballerina from The Royal Ballet, Natalia Osipova, will participate on February 26 in the Once Upon a Winter's Dream Ballet Gala, which will take place at the Ion Caramitru Hall of the I. L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest, from 20:00.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the famous ballerina, who is coming to Romania for the first time, will offer the public two moments: the contemporary dance Ashes, choreographed by Jason Kittelberger, and the classical solo Death of the Swan, choreographed by to Mikail Fokine.Beyond the presence of Natalia Osipova in Bucharest, the Once Upon a Winter's Dream Gala marks many other premieres. Three special choreographies will be staged, for the first time in Romania: Pas de deux Romeo and Juliet, choreographed by Sir Kenneth MacMilan (with Reece Carke and Yasmine Naghdi), Echoes of Tomorrow, choreographed by Wubjke Kuindersma (with Marina Minoiu and Robert Enache) and Cinderella, choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon (with Julian MacKay and Madison Young).The concept of the event is inspired by the song Once Upon a December which introduces the viewer to the enigmatic story of Princess Anastasia Romanov, a regular of elegant palaces and lavish parties.In the first part, Anastasia Romanov. A dream at the Winter Palace, classical and contemporary ballets will be presented with the theme of ball, fantasy, love, nostalgia. The second part, entitled Blizzard of emotions, will celebrate love in all its tumultuous and devastating forms - ending with moments that mark fragility and grace in the face of death and, at the same time, the hope of rebirth.Recee Clarke and Yasmine Naghdi (The Royal Ballet), Julian MacKay and Madison Young (Bayerische Stattsballett), Marina Minoiu (Royal Danish Ballet) and Robert Enache (Bucharest National Opera), Dinu Tamazlacaru (Staatsballett Berlin), Ada Gonzalez (National Opera from Bucharest), Cristian Preda and Viviana Olaru (National Opera from Iasi). The artistic direction of the gala is signed by Alice Minoiu.The Once Upon a Winter's Dream Ballet Gala is an Ars Gratia Regalia event, organized by the Literati Association and presented by Adrem.