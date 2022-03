National College of People's Movement Party decides to expell Cristian Diaconescu

PMP (People's Movement Party) leader Eugen Tomac on Wednesday announced that the former leader, Cristian Diaconescu, has been expelled from the party, according to a decision of the National College of this political entity, Agerpres reports.

"PMP's National College has decided today to expel Mr Cristian Diaconescu from the party. We only have one leadership structure in the PMP, democratically elected, and today, according to our party's statute and regulations, with only one abstention, we decided to separate ourselves for good from out former colleagues, Mr Diaconescu. We put thus an end to a certain period, things are clear now and starting today Mr Diaconescu is no longer a member of the PMP. I understand that he has different political objectives from ours and I wish him good luck, but our experience together is regrettable and it ends today," Tomac wrote on the party's Facebook page.